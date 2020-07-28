Another NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Lands On COVID-19 List

Earlier this week, a first-round pick landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to an official announcement from the team.

The Minnesota Vikings placed No. 22 overall pick Justin Jefferson on the list. Jefferson, who helped LSU to a national title last season, was one of four Vikings players placed on the list.

Unfortunately, he’s not the only first-round pick from around the league to be placed on the list. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported another player was added to the list as well.

The Tennessee Titans placed first-round offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson on the list, according to an announcement from the club.

#Titans first-round OT Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per the team. Another first-rounder to land there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

In Tennessee’s official announcement, the club addressed what the list entails:

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Wilson was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 draft after a standout career at Georgia.

For the Titans’ sake, hopefully he’ll be back on the active roster before the season kicks off.