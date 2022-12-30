Football World Impressed By Titans Performance Tonight

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans played tonight with a skeleton crew. Several key players were held out due to injury or rest.

Despite their shorthandedness, Tennessee has battled with the Dallas Cowboys all evening. The Titans trailed only 10-6 at halftime and then answered a Dallas third quarter touchdown with one of their own to make the score 17-13.

The Cowboys' depth began to show in the final quarter and a half, as they pulled away to take a two touchdown lead with only three minutes left.

Still, fans have been impressed with the showing from the undermanned home team.

Despite the loss, Tennessee can take some positives from this game. Joshua Dobbs showed some promise in his first start, and they'll have bell cow Derrick Henry back next week.

Everything is still in front of the Titans. If they can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in next Sunday's regular season finale, they'll win the AFC South and host a playoff game.