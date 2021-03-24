Former First-Round Pick Reportedly “Arrested At Gunpoint” Two Months Ago

We may not know with any certainty what led former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson down the path out of the NFL. But one incident that occurred two months ago may be a pretty strong factor.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia via Broadway Sports, Wilson was arrested at gunpoint back in January. Wilson was charged with multiple offenses following a high-speed chase in the Peach State.

The charges are pretty serious too. He was arrested for fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, marijuana possession of less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, and reckless conduct.

Wilson posted a bond and was released from booking the following day. It’s uncertain if and when he will be formally charged in court.

This isn’t Isaiah Wilson’s first run-in with the law unfortunately. He was arrested in September for DUI and suspended afterwards. He had been on the Tennessee Titans‘ reserve/non-football illness list since December.

But in February, Titans general manager Jon Robinson was iffy on Wilson’s future with the team. Wilson promptly tweeted that he was done with the team, and a few weeks later the team traded him to the Miami Dolphins.

But Wilson’s tenure with the Dolphins didn’t last long. He was cut after showing up late to his physical and missing two workouts with the team.

As a result, Wilson’s NFL future is now very much in doubt.

Will Isaiah Wilson suit up for another NFL team again?