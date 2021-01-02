Titans rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson can’t seem to stay out of trouble this season.

The first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia was seen “partying” in Miami for New Year’s Eve this week. An Instagram story appears to show the Titans offensive lineman partying on a yacht.

VIDEO: #Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson seen partying on Miami yacht over New Years weekend https://t.co/tViwUgC0Lg — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) January 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time Isaiah Wilson has been involved in troubling circumstances this season. He was suspended earlier this season for a violation of team rules.

The Titans then placed Wilson on the NFL reserve/non-football list in early December. Chances are we’ve seen the last of Wilson in a Titans’ uniform.

Tennessee has given the Georgia alum multiple chances to correct his behavior and focus solely on football. Wilson hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunities, continually making questionable off-field decisions. His latest venture in Miami is another bad decision by Wilson.

The Titans, meanwhile, won’t fret over Wilson’s latest decision. Obviously it’s disappointing, but Tennessee is trying to win a division this weekend.

The Titans have an opportunity to win the AFC South this Sunday when they take on the 4-11 Houston Texans. All Tennessee needs to do is win. A loss complicates the Titans’ playoff chances.

A Titans’ loss and a Colts’ win this weekend hands the division crown over to Indianapolis. In that scenario, Tennessee would still likely get in the AFC Playoffs as a wild card, unless there’s absolute chaos this weekend.

As for Isaiah Wilson, it looks like he’ll be watching the Titans’ game from Miami this weekend.