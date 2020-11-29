Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Mentioned For College Job

Jeff Fisher has been out of coaching the last four seasons, but at least one national college football analyst thinks he could be a candidate at Vanderbilt.

Vandy fired head coach Derek Mason this afternoon after six-plus seasons. The Commodores are 0-8 heading into next weekend’s season finale against Georgia.

Ralph Russo of the Associated Press mentioned Fisher as a possible option for Vanderbilt, along with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Lea played for Vandy, while Pry coached there from 2011-13.

As for Fisher, he graduated from USC and has never been a coach at the collegiate level. However, he does have extensive ties to Nashville, having been the head coach of the Tennessee Titans for 17 seasons.

Names you'll no doubt hear for Vanderbilt

Notre Dame DC Clark Lea

Penn State DC Brent Pry and Former Titans HC Jeff Fisher — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 29, 2020

Fisher is 173-165-1 as an NFL head coach. In addition to leading the Titans from 1995-2010, he also was in charge of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.

Fisher is 62, hasn’t coached in four years and has never been on a college staff. Still, Herm Edwards was hired at Arizona State in 2018 after nearly three decades away from the college game.

The odds are Vanderbilt does not hire Fisher, but if they did, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing that has happened in college football.