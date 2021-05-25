Former NFL GM Names Best Fit For Julio Jones

The Julio Jones sweepstakes are heating up as the Atlanta Falcons started to field offers for the veteran wideout. The 32-year-old, eight-time Pro Bowler already said that he’s on his way out of the organization that drafted him, which instantly drew the attention of other teams in need of a wide receiver.

The Falcons are reportedly committed to dealing Jones out of the NFC and are putting a high price tag on a potential move. However, the number of AFC teams that have the cap space and the need for a veteran wide receiver is limited, making the list of interested teams fairly small.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has done his best to puzzle over the information about Jones over the last few days. In an appearance on Get Up on Tuesday, he named the Tennessee Titans as the best fit for the disgruntled Falcons wide receiver.

“Well they lost Corey Davis, so they need a wide receiver to go with AJ Brown,” Tannenbaum explained. “If you’re Atlanta, you want him out of the NFC. If I’m Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill is a really good quarterback. With Derrick Henry, that’s going to give their offense a chance to be explosive again. I think that fits on both sides.”

The Titans are one of the few teams that seem to be among the frontrunners for Jones. The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders are two of the other organizations that have been discussed as possible trade destinations.

However, Tennessee might be willing to more aggressive to get a deal done. Not only did the Titans lose Corey Davis, but tight end Jonnu Smith left in free agency to join the Patriots. Apart from Brown, Tennessee is fairly thin at receiver and an addition could prove to be vital.

A deal involving Jones will likely come after June 1 in order to help the Falcons shave salary before the summer. That means the multi-time All Pro could be on a new team as soon as next week.