Former Tennessee Titans Player Has Passed Away At 48

The NFL world is in mourning today as former Super Bowl defensive lineman Josh Evans passed away. He was 48 years old but had been battling kidney cancer.

The Tennessee Titans confirmed that Evans passed away on Thursday. Evans was a three-year starter for the Titans, and started every game for them during their 1999 playoff run that culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement, offering condolences for Evans’ passing. She praised him for his “courage and strength” in his fight against cancer, along with his “big personality and even bigger smiles.”

“I am so sad to hear that our Titans family lost Josh Evans today,” the statement said. “His fight against cancer was one of courage and strength and his teammates were by his side encouraging him throughout that fight. We will remember his big personality and even bigger smile. We send our condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Full statement from Amy Adams Strunk on the passing of Josh Evans. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/O7L1lIApkD — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 5, 2021

Josh Evans signed with the Houston Oilers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 1995. He earned a spot on Jeff Fisher’s roster and followed the team to Tennessee in 1997.

Evans became a starter in 1998. But 1999 was where he really got a chance to stand out. He started 10 games, recorded 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, and started all four of Tennessee’s playoff games, including Super Bowl XXXIV.

Evans and the Titans lost the game to the St. Louis Rams, and the following year he was suspended. He returned in 2001 and had his best year, starting all 16 games and recording career-highs in sacks.

Evans finished his NFL career with a three-year stint with the New York Jets.

Our hearts go out to Josh Evans’ family and loved ones.