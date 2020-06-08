Former Titans Player Rips His Old Team After Getting Traded

It isn’t too often that you see an NFL player completely rip his former team. But former Tennessee Titans pass rusher Jurrell Casey appears happy to be the exception.

In a recent podcast interview, Casey blasted the Titans for discarding him “like a piece of trash” in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Tennessee traded him to Denver in exchange for a seventh round pick this past March.

Casey criticized the Titans for getting rid of him after he contributed so much to the team over the previous nine years. He felt offended that despite his loyalty and strong play, the Titans never treated him like a centerpiece on the team. Casey ultimately feels that there’s no loyalty given to players

“The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them,” Casey said on the Double Coverage podcast. “Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13. Those were some rough times. When you’re a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you’re that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better.

“For us to get to that point to get better and to be a main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn’t a main block of that… Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya’ll. No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal.”

Casey also revealed that the Titans weren’t even the ones who told him about the trade. He said he learned the news from his agent just moments before the move was made official.

It’s a raw deal for Casey to be sure.

But he’ll get his chance for revenge in Week 1 when the Broncos host his former team.