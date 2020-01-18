Frank Clark Has A Bold Message For RB Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans are this year’s Cinderella team when it comes to the NFL Playoffs. There are several reasons for their success this postseason, but none bigger than Derrick Henry – figuratively and literally.

Henry has dismantled the Titans’ opponents this postseason. He gashed the New England Patriots’ defense for 182 rushing yards on Wild Card Weekend.

It’s hard to have an encore performance of that magnitude in the playoffs, and yet that’s exactly what Henry did. Last weekend, the former Alabama star ran for 195 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Next up for Henry is a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though their defense isn’t as strong as the Ravens or Patriots, it doesn’t sound like their unit is intimated by the Titans’ running back.

Frank Clark made sure to let the media know that he doesn’t believe Henry is hard to bring down.

“He’s not hard to hit. He’s just a big guy,” Clark told reporters. “240, 245, 250, honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him.”

That’s quite a bold statement, especially since these two players will probably clash a few times on the field tomorrow.

You can read the full message from Clark here:

Teams usually don’t want to give the opponent extra motivation leading into a playoff game. However, it’s pretty clear that doesn’t scare Clark.

While there’s no denying that Clark is an elite defensive lineman for the Chiefs, he might have a tough time trying to stop the most physical running back in the NFL.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Titans game is at 3:05 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. Winner of this game will clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.