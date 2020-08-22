Report: NFL 1st Round Pick Attended Off-Campus Party

Tennesse Titans’ first-round pick Isaiah Wilson reportedly attended an off-campus party at Tennessee State last week. Police eventually arrive and broke up the party.

Wilson, a former Georgia offensive lineman, received a trespass warning for attending an off-campus party at Tennessee State.

Per the police report, Wilson considered jumping off a second-story balcony to avoid any interaction with the police. The Titans offensive lineman instead faced the police and received a trespass warning as a result.

The police report also states several party-goers were hit with “drug, curfew and runaway violations.” Fortunately, Wilson didn’t receive any major charges from attending the off-campus party.

“Isaiah Wilson attended a party at Tennessee State University off-campus apartments on Heiman Street that drew the attention of university police on Aug. 15, prompting Wilson to ponder jumping off a second-story balcony, according to a campus police incident report,” the police report states, via Titans Wire.

The Titans haven’t issued any type of punishment for Isaiah Wilson just yet, at least publicly. But the former Georgia offensive lineman may not be out of the spotlight just yet.

The NFL has made it clear players aren’t allowed to attend events or gatherings which feature over 15 members. It’s unclear how many were attending the Tennessee State party last week. But if there were more than 15 in attendance, Wilson could be facing a future punishment.

This will be a situation to monitor over the next few days. The Tennessee Titans and NFL will continue to investigate the situation.