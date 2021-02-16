Titans GM Has Blunt Message For 1st Round Pick Isaiah Wilson

There are disappointing years for first-round NFL Draft picks, and then there’s the year that Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the No. 29 pick out of Georgia, just turned in.

In late August, just weeks before the start of the 2020 season, Wilson was caught at a party at Tennessee State, after police broke it up. He’d go on to be arrested for a DUI, suspended for a violation of team rules, and eventually move to the non-football illness list to end the season after the litany of issues he faced this year. He was recently spotted partying without a mask on in Miami on New Year’s Eve, another pretty irresponsible move given COVID-19.

Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans this season. Many have speculated that his time with the Titans is already up, given all of the indiscretions this year. A statement by general manager Jon Robinson won’t tamp that down at all.

Per ProFootballTalk, Robinson said that there’s a “lot of work” that has to be done for Wilson to rejoin the team in preparation for the 2021 season. It doesn’t sound like he or head coach Mike Vrabel is banking on Wilson’s presence next year.

#Titans GM Jon Robinson on 2020 1st-round OT Isaiah Wilson: "We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft. The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated. He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2021

“I can’t comment on Isaiah,” Vrabel said when asked about the young offensive lineman, per The Tennessean. “I wouldn’t even begin to be able to eloquently have an answer for you.”

Wilson was a second-team All-SEC player at Georgia, and was not a surprising first-round pick by any means. We’ve seen guys have trouble adjusting to the NFL lifestyle, and have the newly afforded riches and celebrity prove to be a problem for them personally.

Isaiah Wilson has evidently taken that to a new level. Hopefully he turns it around and gets on track for what could be a promising NFL career for the Tennessee Titans, if he’s able to refocus things.