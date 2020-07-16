Titans GM Comments On Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney may be the biggest NFL star left available in free agency. The former Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks standout remains unsigned, but he’s been connected to a number of teams over the last few months.

The former No. 1 pick reportedly prefers the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, if he had his choice. Neither team has been the subject of particularly significant rumors in Clowney’s free agency.

The Cleveland Browns were among the teams that had been the center of many rumors. Clowney reportedly didn’t love the possibility of ending up with the team. They’ve since been deemed out of the bidding for him. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have also been floated as possibilities, but there’s been less smoke with those franchises as of late.

One team has been involved since free agency opened: the Tennessee Titans. Things have ebbed and flowed there, but he still appears to be on their radar. Today, general manager Jon Robinson told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he is “monitoring the situation” with Jadeveon Clowney, a line he’s been sticking to for a while now.

A number of high-profile Titans would love to bring Clowney aboard. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan tried to recruit him back in June, and today newly re-signed running back Derrick Henry shared his thoughts.

“He’s a great player, he’s a furious player,” Henry told reporters. “He’s been playing at a high level for a while. If he wants to sign with Tennessee, we would definitely welcome him with open arms. Hopefully if they’re talking, we can get something done.”

Clowney obviously wants to get the best possible deal, but time is running a bit thin with the NFL season less than two months away.