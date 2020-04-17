NFL GM Gives Update On Pursuit Of Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is one of the biggest free agents left unsigned in the NFL. One general manager who has been in discussions with the star defensive end is leaving the door open.
Clowney is a former No. 1 pick by the Houston Texans. Ahead of last season, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He had some good moments for Pete Carroll’s defense, but injuries hampered him throughout the year.
Seattle has been interested in bringing Clowney back. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, it doesn’t seem likely though. Earlier this month, he said chances are “slim to none” during a radio appearance.
Other teams interested in the former South Carolina star include the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans per reports. There hasn’t been much movement in his free agency, but Titans general manager Jon Robinson isn’t closing the door on things. He recently appeared on the team’s Official Titans Podcast, and said that things remain in play.
Titans GM Jon Robinson to the team's podcast on the possibility of signing Jadeveon Clowney: "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything." https://t.co/Xy2WWSeoNt
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2020
“As I said earlier, I don’t think there’s anything imminent in the works,” Robinson added, per the team website. “But we’ll continue to try and work though things and see how they go.”
Per reports, Jadeveon Clowney opened free agency looking for a deal worth around $20 million per year. He’s come down a bit, but is still seeking a deal in that range. He could wait out the market for a few months until a team meets his price, but with all the uncertainty in the NFL right now, it is unclear how well that may work out.
Clowney has 32 sacks through his first six NFL seasons. He had 18.5 total between 2017 and 2018, his final two years in Houston and the best two years of his career to date. If a team gets a healthy Clowney playing at that level, he could be worth the asking price.