Jadeveon Clowney Names 1 Key Factor In His Titans Decision

After a lengthy courtship from a number of different franchises, free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney ultimately signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney was also being wooed heavily by the New Orleans Saints, but in the end, his familiarity with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was the deciding factor. Clowney played under Vrabel when he was the Houston Texans’ linebackers coach from 2014-16 and defensive coordinator in 2017.

This afternoon, Clowney explained to reporters why his relationship with Vrabel ultimately made the difference.

“I know when I was with Vrabel in Houston, I was second-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls with him,” Clowney said. “So I was saying in my head, I think I can do that with him in that system, and that system worked well.”

Former #Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney telling the media today the #1 factor in his decision to sign with the Titans was head coach Mike Vrabel. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/CaAKuXv1HN — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) September 10, 2020

In 2017, Clowney’s last season with Vrabel, the former No. 1 overall pick started all 16 games for the only time in his career thus far. He set personal bests in tackles (59), sacks (9.5) and fumble recoveries (three).

If Vrabel can coax that production out of him this fall, he might be the piece that vaults the Titans into the upper echelon of the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney will make his Tennessee debut Monday night against the Broncos in Denver.