Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Jadeveon Clowney has found himself a new home in the NFL. On Wednesday afternoon, the former No. 1 overall pick signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Clowney is heading to Cleveland. He’s signing a one-year, $8 million contract that includes an additional $2 million in incentives.

This will give Clowney a much-needed fresh start, as he struggled to make an impact for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Even though Clowney suffered a torn meniscus during the second half of the 2020 season, he managed to pass his physical with the Browns.

Clowney should be able to thrive in Cleveland as long as he’s healthy. After all, he shouldn’t see too many double teams since he’ll be across from Myles Garrett.

The #Browns are signing free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal after he passed his physical, sources say, landing a player who has been a target of Cleveland’s for years. Fresh off a lost season in 2020, Clowney has high hopes with his new team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

Clowney was actually on the Browns’ radar last offseason, but he decided to sign with the Titans. Obviously, the front office never changed its stance on the South Carolina product even after he rejected them in 2020.

According to Yahoo insider Charles Robinson, a salary restructure or release of Sheldon Richardson may be required to make room for Clowney’s contract.

The Browns were already considered a dark-horse contender prior to this signing. Now that Clowney is on board, it’s fair to wonder if they should be the favorites to win the AFC North.