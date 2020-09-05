Report: Jadeveon Clowney Has Made His Free Agency Decision

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per a report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini. He has been a free agent for months, after spending a season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans have been a persistent presence in his free agency, through months of speculation. Other teams, such as the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, have come and gone. In recent days, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens came into the picture.

Clowney reportedly met with Saints head coach Sean Payton on Friday night, as the team reportedly went “all-in” on adding the star defensive end. Instead, he’ll join Mike Vrabel’s defense. Vrabel was an assistant coach under Bill O’Brien during Clowney’s first few years with the Houston Texans.

The former South Carolina star was the No. 1 pick by the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. It sounds like his relationship with Vrabel helped in the Titans’ pursuit of the big defensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans sources tell ESPN. He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 5, 2020

Injuries slowed Clowney down in 2019, after he was traded by the Texans to the Seahawks. He wound uip making 31 tackles, three sacks, and interception, and had a defensive touchdown. For his career, he has 236 tackles, 32 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. He has four career touchdowns.

This is a big late addition for the Titans, who were one of the surprise teams of the 2020 NFL season. Jadeveon Clowney joins the team just over a week before it opens its campaign.

The Titans face the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 10:20 p.m. ET.

Update: ProFootballTalk has some more details on the reported signing. The site says that it is not a done deal, but that it is reported to be in the $12 million range for the year.

Initial word is one year $12 million for Clowney. Unconfirmed but that’s the talk. If so, same as Ngakoue. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 5, 2020

That deal is the same that Yannick Ngakoue got from the Minnesota Vikings after his long-awaited trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the time, it appeared that it might reflect what Clowney could get on the open market. Originally, he was reportedly looking for $17-18 million per year, but it became clear in recent months that he wasn’t going to get that kind of money after his 2019 season.

Update 2: Former ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson says she spoke with Jadeveon Clowney himself, and he says he is still weighing his options.

Jadeveon Clowney just told me he still has not made a decision. Teams are still calling. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 5, 2020

More as it comes out.

Update 3: Now Russini is reporting that Clowney has told the Titans and some of the guys he’ll soon be playing with that he will sign there.

Jadeveon Clowney has told Titans officials he plans to sign with them, per sources. He has also texted with his new teammates his enthusiasm for joining the team. Clowney is expected to travel to Nashville soon. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 6, 2020

We should find out for sure soon enough.