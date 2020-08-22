3 Teams Getting Mentioned For Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent with just a couple of weeks before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off an impactful season with the Seattle Seahawks. However, Clowney’s contract demands are reportedly high, which is probably why he’s still unsigned in mid-August.

A couple of notable NFL franchises remain interested in signing Clowney. Yahoo! Sports’ NFL insider Charles Robinson named three of them this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks continue to be mentioned for Clowney.

“The Tennessee Titans’ interest is there, but not at Clowney’s current number, which appears to be set at $17 million for one of his preferred landing spots. Ditto for the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. There is even some question about the depth of interest within the Raiders, as one source familiar with the organization said there is a “varied” appetite for the Clowney pursuit, depending on whether you’re speaking to head coach Jon Gruden or general manager Mike Mayock. The source said Mayock appears to be squarely in the same “price point” camp as the Titans and Seahawks,” Robinson wrote this week.

Robinson noted that the market for Clowney might actually be “getting worse” as we get further into training camp.

The former South Carolina star might have to lower his contract demands if he’s going to sign with someone before the start of the season.

If he doesn’t, Clowney could be on the sideline for much of the NFL season.