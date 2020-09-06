NFL Insider Reports Jadeveon Clowney Has Not Made A Decision

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier Saturday Jadeveon Clowney had made his free-agency decision. NFL insider Josina Anderson is hearing otherwise.

The New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans entered the night as the three favorites to sign Clowney. Russini reported this evening Clowney had made his decision and is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Other NFL insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, seemed to confirm Russini’s report. Yet Anderson’s latest update has since contradicted the news. Anderson clarified on Saturday evening – just over 30 minutes after Russini’s report – that Clowney has yet to make up his mind.

In fact, Anderson reports Clowney is still fielding calls from teams around the league. Clowney told her directly that “he still has not made a decision.” Teams continue to be in contact with Clowney late Saturday night.

Jadeveon Clowney just told me he still has not made a decision. Teams are still calling. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 5, 2020

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans sources tell ESPN. He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 5, 2020

It’s certainly possible Jadeveon Clowney is using the Titans’ offer as leverage as teams scramble to land the free-agent defensive end. Russini’s Saturday evening report could cause teams to issue last-minute, hail-mary offers to Clowney, who is seeking a big contract for 2020.

Clowney spent the 2020 season in Seattle, where he played in 13 games and racked up 31 tackles and three sacks. Health has been an issue for Clowney these past few years. But when healthy, the standout edge-rusher is capable of being a major difference-maker.

For now, it appears Clowney is on his way to the Tennessee Titans. But this may not be a done deal just yet.

Update: ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting that Clowney has told the Titans and some of the guys he’ll soon be playing with that he will sign there.

Jadeveon Clowney has told Titans officials he plans to sign with them, per sources. He has also texted with his new teammates his enthusiasm for joining the team. Clowney is expected to travel to Nashville soon. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 6, 2020

Hopefully we get an official announcement soon.