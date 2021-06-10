After spending over a decade in the NFL, veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph has decided to retire. He announced the news on his Twitter account this Thursday afternoon.

“Today I retire from the NFL,” Joseph wrote. “In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL.”

Joseph, a former first-round pick from South Carolina, began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Once his five years with the franchise were up, he signed a five-year, $48.75 million contract with the Houston Texans.

Arguably the best years of Joseph’s career were spent in Houston, as he earned All-Pro honors twice and became the undisputed leader of the Texans’ secondary.

Last season, Joseph spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He finished the year with 32 total tackles, six passes defended and an interception.

Several analysts, fans and players have congratulated Joseph on an incredible career. NFL Network’s James Palmer said Joseph was “one of the best guys” he’s ever covered.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu also showed his appreciation for Joseph this afternoon, tweeting “Congrats bro it was an honor to work with you! Enjoy retirement brother you earned it!”

Congratulations to Joseph for putting together such an incredible NFL career.