Longtime Texans CB Johnathan Joseph Makes Free Agency Decision

Johnathan Joseph has had a long, successful NFL career so far. At 36, he is set to sign with his third team, and will be moving within the division, after the Houston Texans elected to pass on re-signing him.

Joseph wrapped up a two-year, $10 million with the team. He joined Houston in 2011 after five years with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first two Texans seasons, he reached the Pro Bowl.

He played in 14 games for the team last season, and still has something to give. The Tennessee Titans, who are very familiar with Joseph’s work in Houston, evidently agree. Joseph will sign a deal with a team, he has shared with multiple ESPN NFL reporters.

Both Dianna Russini and Josina Anderson reported the Joseph news moments ago. The Titans have not yet announced the deal. Terms are not yet disclosed either.

Just texted with Johnathan Joseph. He is staying in the AFC South… and signing with the Tennessee Titans. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2020

Johnathan Joseph hit the 200 games played mark last season. He started 186, and has played in at least eight games every game of his career, and 12+ games all but once. His consistency and durability have been impressive.

Last season, he recorded 51 total tackles and an interception, and broke up 13 passes. He’s racked up 754 combined tackles during his career, with 31 interceptions, and seven defensive touchdowns.

He is the second new cornerback addition for the Titans in the last week. The team spent a fourth round pick on Penn State’s John Reid on Saturday during the NFL Draft.