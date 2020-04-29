The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Longtime Texans CB Johnathan Joseph Makes Free Agency Decision

A field level view of the Tennessee Titans stadium.NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of a kickoff during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at The Coliseum on September 26, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 15-12. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Johnathan Joseph has had a long, successful NFL career so far. At 36, he is set to sign with his third team, and will be moving within the division, after the Houston Texans elected to pass on re-signing him.

Joseph wrapped up a two-year, $10 million with the team. He joined Houston in 2011 after five years with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first two Texans seasons, he reached the Pro Bowl.

He played in 14 games for the team last season, and still has something to give. The Tennessee Titans, who are very familiar with Joseph’s work in Houston, evidently agree. Joseph will sign a deal with a team, he has shared with multiple ESPN NFL reporters.

Both Dianna Russini and Josina Anderson reported the Joseph news moments ago. The Titans have not yet announced the deal. Terms are not yet disclosed either.

Johnathan Joseph hit the 200 games played mark last season. He started 186, and has played in at least eight games every game of his career, and 12+ games all but once. His consistency and durability have been impressive.

Last season, he recorded 51 total tackles and an interception, and broke up 13 passes. He’s racked up 754 combined tackles during his career, with 31 interceptions, and seven defensive touchdowns.

He is the second new cornerback addition for the Titans in the last week. The team spent a fourth round pick on Penn State’s John Reid on Saturday during the NFL Draft.

Reader Interactions


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.