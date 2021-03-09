The Titans Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Jonnu Smith

The Tennessee Titans neglected to join in on the franchise tag frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 2020 AFC South champs will not place their tag on tight end Jonnu Smith, allowing him to explore the market this spring.

The fourth-year player will hit free agency fresh off of his most productive season with the Titans. Smith, 25, posted career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (448) in 2020. However, he’s become most known for his red zone output, catching eight touchdowns last year.

The Titans selected Smith in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and promptly signed him to a four-year, $3.10 million deal. With that contract coming to a close, Tennessee would’ve needed to work out a long term deal or use the franchise tag to keep the 25-year-old in Nashville.

However, with the Titans shrinking cap space, Smith will test the waters and try to land a bigger payday.

Allowing Smith to walk will give the Titans room to make upgrades to their roster elsewhere with a limited amount of cap space. According to OverTheCap, Tennessee has about $2 million to work with this offseason.

The Titans are fresh off of one of their best seasons in memory. Behind a powerful run game, led by All-Pro Derrick Henry, Tennessee went 11-5 in 2020. Head coach Mike Vrabel led the group to the postseason for the second time in his three years at the helm. However, the Titans stuttered in the AFC Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, leading to an early elimination from the playoffs.

Following the first round exit, the Titans will need to make a few minor adjustments to become a Super Bowl contender in 2021. With Smith gone, Tennessee will be a team to watch as the offseason rolls alongs.