Julio Jones Explains Why He Picked New Jersey Number

Julio Jones warming upATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons traded star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks.

Jones is making major changes heading into his first season with the Titans. After wearing No. 11 for his entire Falcons career, the former Alabama star decided to change it up.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown owns No. 11 and tried to give up the jersey number to his new teammate. Jones, though, wouldn’t take the number from the second-year receiver.

Instead, he’ll be rocking No. 2 this season. Why No. 2?

Well, Jones explained his decision to reporters on Thursday afternoon. “One plus one equals two,” he told reporters this afternoon.

Brown explained via Twitter on Tuesday he offered to let Jones wear No. 11, but Jones declined.

Jones is taking immediate advantage of the new rule that allows wide receivers to wear single-digit jersey numbers this season. Most players have to pay for all jersey sales when switching numbers. Julio, however, won’t have to do that since he was traded from the Falcons to the Titans.

Tennessee was one of the best teams in the AFC last season without Julio. Now with another star wide receiver on the team, the Titans will have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.


