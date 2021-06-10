Julio Jones Explains Why He Picked New Jersey Number

Over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons traded star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks.

Jones is making major changes heading into his first season with the Titans. After wearing No. 11 for his entire Falcons career, the former Alabama star decided to change it up.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown owns No. 11 and tried to give up the jersey number to his new teammate. Jones, though, wouldn’t take the number from the second-year receiver.

Instead, he’ll be rocking No. 2 this season. Why No. 2?

Well, Jones explained his decision to reporters on Thursday afternoon. “One plus one equals two,” he told reporters this afternoon.

Julio Jones says Brown wanted him to have No. 11. Wouldn’t take it. Liked the “1 plus 1 equals 2” aspect of picking 2. Plus, Derrick Henry is 22. So basically everything we all said on Twitter. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 10, 2021

Brown explained via Twitter on Tuesday he offered to let Jones wear No. 11, but Jones declined.

Jones is taking immediate advantage of the new rule that allows wide receivers to wear single-digit jersey numbers this season. Most players have to pay for all jersey sales when switching numbers. Julio, however, won’t have to do that since he was traded from the Falcons to the Titans.

Tennessee was one of the best teams in the AFC last season without Julio. Now with another star wide receiver on the team, the Titans will have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.