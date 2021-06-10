Photo: First Look At Julio Jones On The Titans

Julio Jones officially touched down in Tennessee earlier this week after being dealt by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Just a few days later, he suited up for the Titans and took to the practice field for the first time with his new team.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Jones looked healthy at Tennessee’s workout on Thursday. He wore his new jersey number and reportedly caught the first pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“Here is #2 Julio Jones for the Titans, on the field for the first time with his new team for voluntary practice. He looks healthy and was thrown the first pass of practice from Ryan Tannehill,” Russini reported on Twitter.

Here’s a look at Jones’ in a Titans jersey for the first time. Notice that he’s wearing the No. 2 jersey, which the team announced he would wear on Tuesday,

Jones joined a star-studded cast on offense in Tennessee when the trade went through. With Ryan Tannehill under center, the Titans will rely on running back Derrick Henry again in 2021 but will now get the 32-year-old Jones to join 2020 Pro Bowler A.J. Brown at wide receiver.

It remains unclear exactly how productive Jones will be in Tennessee. He played in just nine games in 2020 due to a collection of injuries and as he continues to age, he hasn’t been the First Team All Pro talent that he once was.

However, just two seasons ago with the Falcons, Jones caught 99 passes for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns. At the bare minimum, he can be a reliable pass-catcher this year, capable of drawing the defense’s attention.

Fans will get their first chance to see Jones play for the Titans against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.