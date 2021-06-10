Julio Jones Has 2-Word Message For His Doubters

The Julio Jones-in-Tennessee era has officially begun. And the All-Pro wideout isn’t going to let his doubters get in the way of his new stint with the Titans.

Jones participated in his first-ever practice with the Titans on Thursday. Afterwards, he spoke to reporters, and couldn’t help but call out those questioning his health at this stage of his career.

“For those questioning my health, stay tuned,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

Jones dealt with a hamstring issue last year. He played in just nine games during the regular season. Regardless, Jones is planning on being 100 percent healthy later this fall.

Despite playing in just nine games last season, Julio Jones still caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns. He was on pace to finish the year with 90 catches, 1,370 yards and 5 touchdowns. That certainly doesn’t reflect a player who’s on the decline.

As long as Jones is healthy, he’s going to be a major threat in the Titans offense. Better yet, opposing defenses won’t have the luxury to always be doubling the All-Pro.

The Titans have a three-headed monster on offense in Jones, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. Any of the three is capable of carrying an offense. All Ryan Tannehill has to do this upcoming season is give them the ball and let them do the rest.

Tennessee is more than capable of giving top AFC contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money this upcoming season.