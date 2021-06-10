The addition of all-world wide receiver Julio Jones makes a Tennessee Titans offense that was already elite even better. And the newly-minted Titans receiver wants everyone to know it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jones has a message for opposing defense. Jones said that teams will have to “pick their poison” – either stacking the box to take down All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, or risking multiple guys to defend Jones and fellow wide receiver AJ Brown.

“I mean, defenses, you’re really going to have to pick your poison,” Jones said. “If you to stay in the box, put nine in the box. A guy like Derrick Henry in the backfield, you got to respect him. So then, that’s when me and A.J. go to work outside. Then if you only got eight in the box, Derrick gonna go to work in the backfield. Great offensive line, things like that. Scheme, stuff like that. I mean, you just gotta pick your poison at the end of the day.”

The Derrick Henry factor might be the biggest thing that puts Tennessee’s offense over the top in 2020. Henry is coming off a historic 2,027 yard rushing season this past season and accounted for over a third of their total yards.

Julio Jones: It's "pick your poison" with Titans offensehttps://t.co/0R7hp2JdBl pic.twitter.com/HytzsEVihL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill continued to improve by leaps and bounds, throwing for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

Jones will be replacing Corey Davis as a starting wide receiver after Davis left in free agency. By most metrics, he’ll be an improvement of Davis even with his injury history and age.

Will the Tennessee Titans be the NFL’s most dangerous offense in 2021?