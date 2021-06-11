Julio Jones Names Key To Success With New QB Ryan Tannehill

It hasn’t even been a week since Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, but the All-Pro wideout is wasting no time when it comes to developing chemistry with his new teammates.

Following yesterday’s practice session, Jones spoke to reporters about his connection with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. This is the first time in Jones’ NFL career that he’ll have someone not named Matt Ryan consistently throw him the football.

Jones and Tannehill will need time to develop a strong connection on the field, especially if they want to reach their full potential. Fortunately for the Titans, it sounds like they’re both putting in the work to make sure that happens.

During his press conference on Thursday afternoon, Jones said his communication with Tannehill will be the key to their success in Tennessee.

“It’s just talking, communication.” Jones said, via the Titans’ team site. “I don’t think it’s going to take no time at all. He’s a veteran player, I’m a veteran player. We’ve just got to go out there and it’s just repetition at the end of the day, really. Just going out there and, you know, ‘This is where I want it at, can you put it here?’ And, where he wants me at, can I get there?

“It’s just us working together. At the end of the day, as long as we’re on the same page, we’re going to be successful.” Tannehill also shared his thoughts on teaming up with Jones this season. Let’s just say he’s a big fan of the future Hall of Famer’s work. “He’s always done an amazing job of getting open,” Tannehill said. “You see his explosiveness, and his ability to make plays downfield. Now, I am excited to see it in person, not from across the field, but wearing the same colors. It is going to be a lot of fun to work with him — and get on the same page.” Tennessee will have roughly three months to work out any chemistry issues on offense. NFL fans will get to see Jones make his debut for the Titans on Sept. 12 when they host the Cardinals in what could be a shootout.