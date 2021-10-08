Mike Vrabel Announces Julio Jones, A.J. Brown’s Statuses For Sunday

The Tennessee Titans haven’t looked quite like the juggernaut some people expected entering 2021. Among the team’s biggest moves was the pickup of Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones, forming what many thought would be one of the NFL’s most dangerous wide receiver tandems, along with A.J. Brown.

So far, we haven’t seen the type of dynamism from the Titans offense that many had hoped. Through three games, Jones has 12 catches for 204 yards. Brown has just seven receptions for 92 yards and a score. Luckily, the team still has a healthy dose of Derrick Henry, who has added more of a workload as a receiver out of the backfield, with 14 receptions for 125 yards on top of 510 rushing yards.

Jones and Brown may form one of the NFL’s more deadly combos on the outside yet, but both players have struggled with their health so far this year. Both players have been nursing hamstring injuries.

The pair missed last week’s game, a surprising overtime loss to the New York Jets. Ryan Tannehill threw for 298 yards and a touchdown, but was outplayed by Zach Wilson. Now, with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the docket, the Titans should have one of their two big pass catchers back. Mike Vrabel says Brown is trending upwards, while Jones will be out once again.

#Titans WR Julio Jones is out Week 5. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 8, 2021

A.J. Brown is coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons to begin his NFL career. After 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight scores as a rookie, he went for 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 scores, reaching his first Pro Bowl.

Brown had 17 targets through the first two games of the season, catching fewer than half of them. He was targeted just twice on eight total snaps in Week 3, before leaving with an injury.

Julio Jones’ numbers haven’t been up to his standard, but he did have a very impressive Week 2 in a 33-30 win over Seattle, catching six of eight targets for 128 yards.

Titans at Jaguars kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

[Doug Kyed]