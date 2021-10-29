Titans Announce Official Decision On WR Julio Jones For Game vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks. On Friday, the team announced Jones’ status for Week 8.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they’ll have to take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday without Jones. He has been officially ruled out because of his hamstring injury.

Jones missed every practice session this week, leading many Titans fans to believe that he would miss this Sunday’s divisional showdown. This announcement from the Titans just confirms fans’ worst fears.

Hopefully, taking this Sunday off will allow Jones to inch closer to 100 percent. If the Titans are going to reach their full potential this season, they’ll need the veteran wideout to stay healthy.

Titans WR Julio Jones is officially OUT Sunday against the Colts. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 29, 2021

Julio Jones, 32, isn’t playing at an All-Pro level this season. That being said, it won’t be easy replacing him in the lineup.

Through the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, Jones has 17 receptions for 301 yards. With him out this Sunday, the Titans’ passing game will rely heavily on A.J. Brown.

Additionally, the Titans will need star running back Derrick Henry to set the tone against the Colts. Last time these two teams met, Henry had 113 yards on the ground and 31 yards through the air.

Kickoff for the Colts-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

