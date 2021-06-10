Over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons traded star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks.

Jones spent his entire career in Atlanta after the Falcons traded up to draft him. Despite their success together, trade rumors grew louder every day until the Falcons finally moved on.

After taking a few days to get settled with his new team, Jones spoke with reporters on Thursday. During his meeting with reporters, the star wide receiver said the trade was a “mutual agreement.”

“Yeah, that’s me and the Falcons. We have an agreement at the end of the day,” Jones said in response to a question from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Here’s more of what he had to say:

“We discussed everything. We just made the decision. It was just cut and dry. There was nothing toward football, it’s business. So, you just had to accept whatever happens, happens. Like I said, it was a mutual agreement on it. We just split up.”

Jones found a great landing spot in Tennessee, where he’ll team up with A.J. Brown to create one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL.

The Titans also boast one of the league’s best running backs in Derrick Henry and a quality quarterback in Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee’s offense will be scary when they take the field in 2021.