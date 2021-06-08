Julio Jones has been with one team and worn the same number throughout his entire NFL career – that is, until now.

Jones is off to Tennessee. The Titans acquired the All-Pro wideout in a trade on Sunday. The veteran joins an offense expected to be among the NFL’s best this upcoming season.

Jones isn’t just going to be playing for a new team in 2021. He’s also making a change to his jersey number. Titans star wideout A.J. Brown said on Twitter he offered to give up his No. 11 to Jones – the number he wore for the Atlanta Falcons – but Jones said no.

We’re still not sure which new number Jones will choose, but some are hoping he dons No. 8, which is the same number he donned during his college days at Alabama.

#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it . Respect 🤝 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 8, 2021

Right now, just one player dons No. 8 for the Tennessee Titans: punter James Smith. If Julio Jones wants it, he’ll get it.

Jones was flat-out ridiculous with the Crimson Tide. In three seasons, he caught 179 passes for 2,653 yards and 15 touchdowns (and that was when Alabama still utilized a heavy rushing attack with a mediocre passing game).

We’d love to see Jones don No. 8 again. But it appears we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out what his new jersey number will be. As for A.J. Brown, he’s sticking with No. 11.

The Titans’ three-headed monster, consisting of Jones, Brown and Derrick Henry, may just be the best in the NFL.