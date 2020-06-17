Kirk Herbstreit Praises NFL Coach’s Locker Room Message

Coaches in the NFL have spoken up about social injustice and police brutality plaguing the United States. The latest head coach to share his thoughts on this situation is Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel had an important message for his locker room, saying the team has a common goal of “equality, inclusion, diversity and opportunity.” His full statement was posted on the NFL’s official Twitter account.

“After a lot of reflection and conversations with our owner, general manager and football team, I think it’s important that I recognize – as the leader of this team – my own personal privilege and my acknowledgement of social blindspots, whether I was unaware of or chose not to see,” Vrabel said. “I think the best thing we can do right now is listen, and that’s we’ve done as a team.”

Kirk Herbstreit immediately applauded the Titans head coach for this message, tweeting “Great words here by Vrabel!”

Great words here by Vrabes! https://t.co/rjQ9iZ67fJ — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 17, 2020

It’s imperative that coaches and players use their platform to speak out on topics this important.

Earlier this month, Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said that he’ll kneel with his players during the national anthem. Judging off this recent message from Vrabel, the Titans might follow them in that regard.

We’ve also seen Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray announce that they’ll kneel during the national anthem to raise awareness for injustice in America.

This will be an interesting year for the NFL in more ways than one.