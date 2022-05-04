Look: Veteran NFL Running Back Calls Out Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made it known that it's not his "job" to mentor Malik Willis.

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Tannehill received a lot of criticism from fans for this remark. Even former NFL running back LeSean McCoy called him out.

McCoy didn't specifically name Tannehill in his tweet on Wednesday, but it was pretty evident that he was referring to him.

"If you don’t want to mentor I get it but don’t call yourself a good teammate," McCoy wrote. "If anything happens to you and he needs to replace you let’s pray he is prepared. Winning is the only stat that matters if you are a good teammate."

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner also went on Twitter to chime in on this topic.

"I will never understand the 'I’m not here to mentor the next guy' mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can!" Warner wrote on Twitter.

It's going to be interesting watching Tannehill and Willis interact in Tennessee this upcoming season.