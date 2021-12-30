Look: Logan Ryan Has A Message For Titans Fans

Logan Ryan was trying to describe what it’s like to play in front of the New York Giants’ fan base during Wednesday’s press conference. In the process, however, he took a shot at his former team.

“I understand that we have a great fan base, a ton of tradition here,” Ryan said. “It’s a privilege to play here. I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was nonexistent. You couldn’t even get fans to the games, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the games.

“So, I understand the tradition of this area, the history of the NFC East, what these rivalries mean with Philly and Dallas and the Washington Football Team. It means a lot – this is what people talk about day in and day out. I’m here to be part of that change.”

Obviously, Titans fans didn’t appreciate that Ryan said the team’s fan base was “nonexistent.” As a result, they criticized the veteran defensive back.

On Thursday morning, Ryan went on Twitter to explain his recent comments.

“Meant NO disrespect to Titans fans. We won a lot of games and saved a lot of animals together. You guys have always been great to me,” Ryan tweeted. “Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation was born in TN. Nothing but love for y’all. Good luck in the playoffs. I’ll be at home watching.”

Ryan had a nice stint in Tennessee, racking up 251 tackles, 37 passes defended and four interceptions.

It’s unclear at this time if Titans fans will accept Ryan’s apology.