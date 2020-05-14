Logan Ryan Shares What Tom Brady Told Him After His Playoff Pick-Six

One of the biggest plays of Logan Ryan’s NFL career came against a friend and former teammate. His Pick Six of Tom Brady during the Tennessee Titans’ playoff win over the New England Patriots wound up being the final play of Brady’s legendary Patriots career. Ryan dropped a potential interception earlier in the game, but made a huge play when it mattered most.

Both players are on the move this offseason. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will follow in the footsteps of legends like Joe Montana and Brett Favre, who finished their careers with teams other than the ones they became all-time greats with. It is one of the most surprising developments in recent NFL history, even after months of speculation.

Logan Ryan won’t be back in Tennessee either. The Titans declined to re-sign the star cornerback, who began his career with Brady and the Patriots. The New York Jets reportedly believe they’ll sign Ryan, but he insists it isn’t a done deal and he’s “open for business.”

During an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Logan Ryan discussed that fateful play against Brady and the Patriots. He said that Brady reached out via Instagram after the game, to congratulate him on the play. “He’s happy for me. He hated that it had to happen to him. Why couldn’t I drop both? Why did I have to catch one? We’ve got a great relationship. It’s all love in the game.”

Wow. The Patriots are stunned at home and lose to the Titans. In what may be Tom Brady’s last throw, it’s a pick-6 to his former teammate Logan Ryan. pic.twitter.com/2t59duK5Z1 — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) January 5, 2020

Ryan still has that ball, and it is displayed very prominently in his home. Via 247Sports:

“He’s a great competitor and he respects me for my play. But that’s just something I had to do to help us win. That ball is on a mantle. My kids play with a lot of my interception balls laying around. But that one, they can’t touch. That one’s on my mantle.”

Ryan did it all for the Titans last season, racking up 113 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 18 passes defensed. He’ll be a big-time signing for the Jets, or whichever team winds up landing him.

We should find out his new home soon enough.