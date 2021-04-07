Longtime NFL Coach Jim Schwartz Lands A New Job

At the end of the 2020 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz announced that he was stepping away from the game. It must have been a short step because he now has a new NFL gig.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Schwartz is joining the Tennessee Titans as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Per the report, the job amounts to a consultant job with the reigning AFC South champions.

Schwartz has spent the last five years as defensive coordinator for Doug Pederson on the Eagles. He put together the league’s No. 4 defense in 2017 and helped them win Super Bowl LII.

This won’t be Schwartz’s first gig with the Titans though. He was a top assistant in Tennessee for a decade under former head coach Jeff Fisher, and was on staff for their AFC title run in 1999.

The #Titans announce that former #Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will serve as a Senior Defensive Assistant, essentially a consultant. Back where he served as DC for almost a decade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

But Jim Schwartz really rose to prominence as the head coach of the Detroit Lions following their infamous 0-16 campaign in 2008.

In 2011, Schwartz led the Lions to a 10-6 record and their first playoff appearance since 1999. But the team had back-to-back losing seasons following that incredible run and he was fired after 2013.

Schwartz spent the two seasons after that in one-off jobs with the Buffalo Bills and NFL officiating department. He was brought on board by Doug Pederson in 2016 and spent the next five years there.

What kind of an impact will Jim Schwartz have on the Tennessee Titans?