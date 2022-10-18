Longtime NFL Pro Bowl Tight End Announces His Retirement

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: A player rests on a Tennessee Titans helmet before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After spending well over a decade in the NFL, tight end Delanie Walker has officially decided to retire.

On Tuesday morning, Walker announced his retirement from football. He went out of his way to thank the Titans organization.

"I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined," Walker said. "I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn't going to let it get away from me. Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you."

Walker spent seven seasons with the 49ers and seven seasons with the Titans.

Over the course of his NFL career, Walker had 504 receptions for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors from 2015-2017.

Walker's best years took place in Tennessee, which is why he's retiring as a member of the Titans.

Walker last played for the Titans in 2019.

Congratulations to Delanie Walker on a lengthy and successful NFL career.