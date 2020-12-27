Look: A Titans Player Is Walking Barefoot In The Snow

Traveling from Tennessee in the warmer South to the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin can take some getting used to. But one Titans player has come up with a… creative way to deal with the snow-covered Lambeau Field.

Ahead of tonight’s Titans-Packers game, Titans center Ben Jones decided to trot out onto the field to test the snowy conditions. He just happened to do so without any footwear on.

Pregame video from CBS Sports shows Jones leisurely walking the field completely uncovered from the knees down. Everything north of his knees are bundled for regular snowy conditions.

As gutsy as it may seem to be braving those conditions, it’s probably not the smartest way to prepare for the game. Many people on Twitter are pointing out that he could get frostbite on his feet a la Antonio Brown in 2019.

This is probably how Antonio Brown felt going into the cryo — Andrew Denton (@DREWBICE) December 27, 2020

Gotta watch out incase he gets AB feet — Sad CowboysFan (5-9) (@GarrettAlley1) December 27, 2020

If he gives himself frostbite he won't feel it when people step on his feet. — Warcodered (@Warcodered05) December 27, 2020

However, Jones’ barefoot walk isn’t some attempt for him to look extra tough before a big game in Green Bay. Jones walks onto the field barefoot before every game, and has done so in snowy conditions in the past.

Back in 2016, Jones did his barefoot walk at frigid Arrowhead Stadium despite several inches of snow accumulation. The Titans went on to win the game 19-17.

Ben Jones had better hope that his walk gives him luck instead of some frostbitten toes.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.