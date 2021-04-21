Over the past few weeks, NFL players have been talking about the possibility of changing their jersey numbers.

A new rule, initially proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs, has reportedly passed allowing for greater flexibility in which positions can wear which numbers. Players are already trying to take advantage of the change.

One player, Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown, was hoping to change his number as well. The third-year wide receiver wanted to move to No. 1 – which he wore in college at Ole Miss.

He sent a message to legendary quarterback Warren Moon, who played for the Houston Oilers. Of course, Moon’s No. 1 jersey is retired by the organization, but Brown was hoping to speak to the star quarterback about potentially wearing the number.

After reading up on Moon’s legacy in the NFL, Brown decided he wasn’t worthy of the No. 1 jersey.

@WMoon1 I was about to bother you and ask you Is there anyway I could wear the #1 until I read your Bio 😳I’m not even deserving tbh. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the game. Legend!! Salute!! — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 21, 2021

“I was about to bother you and ask you Is there anyway I could wear the #1 until I read your Bio,” Brown said on Twitter. “I’m not even deserving tbh. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the game. Legend!! Salute!!”

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is easily the best quarterback in franchise history and one of the best the league has ever seen. He still holds nearly 40 Titans records, even though he didn’t even start his career in the NFL.

Moon became the first Black quarterback inducted into the Hall of Fame, which he achieved in 2006.