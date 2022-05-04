Look: Cam Newton's Old Comment On Rookie Quarterback Resurfaces

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is taking a lot of flak this week for comments he made about not wanting to mentor rookie Malik Willis. Those comments stand in stark contrast to statements previously made by Cam Newton.

On Wednesday, a video of Newton commenting on then-rookie quarterback Will Grier in 2019 went viral. In the clip, Newton said that it's his responsibility to mentor Grier for the sake of the organization.

"It’s my job to put myself and this team in the best situation and to get everybody ready," Newton said in 2019.

Those comments are basically the opposite of what Tannehill said earlier this week. And while some people don't like seeing Newton back in the spotlight, others are applauding him for it:

"This should be what Ryan Tannehill should have said as a leader as a team of the Tennessee Titans about they rookie quarterback," one fan replied.

"And this is the SAME GUY, they'll try to tell you is a diva and a showboat to explain how he's not coveted in QB rooms..." wrote another.

"This is a LEADER right here!" a third fan wrote.

There are different circumstances between Cam Newton and Ryan Tannehill though. Will Grier was not knowingly drafted to be Newton's replacement in 2019, while it seems pretty clear that Malik Willis is in line to succeed Ryan Tannehill after this year.

What do you think of Newton's old comments?