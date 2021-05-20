Look: Derrick Henry Reacts To Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Amid seemingly credible reports that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones could be traded by the team, NFL fans, analysts and players have all taken to social media to react. That goes for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, a fellow Alabama alum, too.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Henry pretty much made it clear that he wants Jones to join the Titans. “TITAN TF UP,” Henry tweeted, adding the swords emoji to symbolize his team.

Julio Jones and Derrick Henry missed each other in college by about three years. But both of them won national championship rings playing as feature players for Nick Saban.

They’ve both risen to the top of the NFL at their respective positions too. Although an argument can be made that Jones’ ranking has fallen a bit in recent years.

Nevertheless, Julio Jones would be a pretty good fit on a Titans team that is largely built on ball control right now. As good as Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has been these past two years, he hasn’t had a game-breaking receiver like Jones.

Granted, there’s a case to be made that Jones isn’t the same game-breaking receiver who led the league in yards per game in four of the last six years. Injuries have slowed him recently, which may be why the Falcons are reportedly interested in moving him in the first place.

The Titans could certainly benefit from having a player like Julio Jones as they hope to build off their last two successful seasons. Derrick Henry is clearly already on board.

Would the Tennessee Titans be a good fit for Julio Jones?