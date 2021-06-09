Julio Jones is making major changes this year. He won’t only be playing for a new team later this fall. He’ll also be donning a new jersey number.

Jones has spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Atlanta up to this point. He wore No. 11 for the Falcons.

The Tennessee Titans acquired Jones in a trade on Sunday. It’s only fitting the superstar wide receiver also makes a change to his jersey number.

The Titans announced Tuesday evening Jones will don No. 2 this upcoming season. Take a look.

Some were hoping Julio Jones would pick No. 8, the same number he wore during his days with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Instead, he’ll roll forward with No. 2.

He joins new teammate Derrick Henry as a fan of the number. Tennessee’s superstar back dons No. 22 for the Titans.

Tennessee’s star wide receiver A.J. Brown explained via Twitter on Tuesday he offered to let Jones wear No. 11, but Jones declined. He clearly wants to take advantage of the NFL’s new number policy.

Just quarterbacks, punters and kickers were able to wear single-digit numbers up to this point. The league changed the policy this off-season, allowing more positions to wear such numbers.

It’s proven to be a major obstacle for star players to change their numbers, though. Players have to pay the cost of their jersey inventory if they choose a different number.

Jones isn’t facing such a scenario because of the trade. The veteran wideout is taking advantage of the new number rule. He’ll don No. 2 for the Titans this upcoming season.