Look: Julio Jones Seen Training With Another NFL Star

Just about every NFL player wants to have Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones on their team. But over the weekend, Jones spent some time training with someone who would especially love to recruit him.

A recent Instagram post from Dallas-based trainer AJ Billings shows him training with Jones and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The two are Alabama alumni and have been friends for a long time.

Derrick Henry has made it no secret that he wants Julio Jones to join him in Tennessee. He tweeted as much just a few days ago that he wants to have Jones in a Titans uniform.

Julio Jones was recently spotted in Dallas wearing a Cowboys sweatshirt during a photo with a Cowboys fan. But the Cowboys probably can’t do as good of a recruiting job as Derrick Henry can.

Julio Jones is coming off a bit of a down year after missing seven games in 2020. He still put up solid numbers, but the Falcons struggled without him, going 4-12 on the season.

Reports have recently emerged that the Falcons are actively shopping Jones. And just about every team is likely to have some kind of interest in the 32-year-old Pro Bowler.

But only one team has Derrick Henry, who has won back-to-back rushing titles and is coming off a 2,000-yard rushing season. On a team like the Titans, Jones could be the final piece of a championship puzzle.

Will Julio Jones and Derrick Henry team up in Tennessee?