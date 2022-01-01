Look: Mike Vrabel’s Response To Taylor Lewan Goes Viral

One College Football Playoff game is in the books with another underway and a sad reality is setting in for college football fans.

The cream of the SEC crop is just too good. In the early window, Alabama dominated Cincinnati by a final score of 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl Classic to make it to the national title game.

That led to an interesting response from Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. “Cincinnati had to be the sacrificial Lamb for the non power 5 schools. Now we know,” he said on Twitter.

Well, just over an hour later, his Michigan Wolverines stepped on the field for a game against Georgia. That game is going worse for Michigan than Cincinnati’s did against Alabama.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half, which illicit a response to Lewan’s tweet from Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Make that lambs,” he said in the tweet.

He’s obviously calling Lewan’s Wolverines a sacrificial lamb as well.

Georgia now holds a 27-3 lead.