Look: Robert Griffin III Has Message For Ryan Tannehill

t's safe to say that Ryan Tannehill is finding defenders of his comments on mentoring Malik Willis hard to come by. The last former quarterback to rip Tannehill is Robert Griffin III.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Rookie of the Year pointed out that while it's not in Tannehill's "job description" to mentor Willis, it is his job to lead the entire team. Griffin feels that Tannehill's refusal to help a young player will create "unneeded tension" on the team.

"It’s not in @ryantannehill1‘s job description to mentor @malikwillis. But as the Quarterback of the team, it is YOUR JOB to lead everybody. Saying you won’t help a young player adds unneeded tension to the locker room. Help the next guy and let your play decide who the future is," Griffin wrote.

Griffin said the same thing in his recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up. He believes that Tannehill's refusal to mentor Willis may be "a recipe for disaster."

Griffin also called out Tannehill for letting his ego get in the way of his leadership.

Ryan Tannehill made waves at a recent press conference where he indicated that he doesn't intend to mentor Malik Willis, who the Tennessee Titans drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Given that Tannehill is approaching a contract year (and probably wants an extension), he may not want competition getting in the way.

But what Tannehill wants and the Titans want are probably two very different things.

Will Ryan Tannehill face any consequences for what he said about being a mentor?