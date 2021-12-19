The Spun

Look: Titans Meet At Steelers’ Logo Before Today’s Game

A field level view of the Tennessee Titans stadium.NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of a kickoff during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at The Coliseum on September 26, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 15-12. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans might be feeling pretty confident heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Right before the opening kickoff, a good chunk of the Titans players met at the Steelers logo and stood on it as a way to send a message.

This is something that has an opportunity to be what some call “old takes exposed” if Pittsburgh wins.

The Raiders did something similar against the Chiefs this season before the latter smoked the former 48-9.

Tennessee has also stomped on the terrible towel before as it happened during a game in Nashville 13 years ago. The Titans took down the Steelers and claimed the top seed in the AFC before losing to the Ravens in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh then ended up winning the Super Bowl against Arizona that season.

History looks unlikely to fully repeat itself but Tennessee controls its own destiny the rest of the way. If the Titans win out, they’ll be the top seed in the AFC.

You can watch this contest on CBS.

