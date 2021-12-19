Look: Titans Meet At Steelers’ Logo Before Today’s Game

The Tennessee Titans might be feeling pretty confident heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Right before the opening kickoff, a good chunk of the Titans players met at the Steelers logo and stood on it as a way to send a message.

The Titans meet on the Steelers logo 🍿

This is something that has an opportunity to be what some call “old takes exposed” if Pittsburgh wins.

The Raiders did something similar against the Chiefs this season before the latter smoked the former 48-9.

Tennessee has also stomped on the terrible towel before as it happened during a game in Nashville 13 years ago. The Titans took down the Steelers and claimed the top seed in the AFC before losing to the Ravens in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh then ended up winning the Super Bowl against Arizona that season.

History looks unlikely to fully repeat itself but Tennessee controls its own destiny the rest of the way. If the Titans win out, they’ll be the top seed in the AFC.

You can watch this contest on CBS.