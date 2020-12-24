Look: Titans Player’s Awful Haircut Is Going Viral

We’ve seen a lot of cool haircuts in the NFL, NBA, and European soccer this year. But the one Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton got definitely shouldn’t be copied anywhere.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Compton revealed that he got a new haircut that he showed off to the locker room. But he admitted that he was “absolutely crucified” for it.

In a follow-up tweet, Compton revealed the extent of the damage. He showed it off and it is not pretty to say the least.

Dubbing it a “low skin fade,” Compton showed that he got his head completely shaved from below the scalp. All he left was a patch of hair on the top of his head.

Low skin fade IYKYK pic.twitter.com/rnXseiM4aQ — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 24, 2020

Yikes. If that’s not the worst haircut we’ve seen this year then it’s definitely way up there.

Even the Titans organization itself couldn’t help but mock their linebacker’s new look.

Sending this to the media after practice. pic.twitter.com/r28y8q4ltl — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2020

One barber revealed in the comments section that Compton definitely didn’t get what his barber told him it was.

“As a barber, that is not a low skin fade nor is it faded well at all,” they wrote.

Others simply found the cut hilarious.

“First veteran player in 101 years of NFL to get a rookie hazing haircut in December,” one wrote.

“did you bring your power rangers lunchbox to practice? ya elementary lookin dude. Love it lol,” wrote another.

The NFL veteran is on a one-year deal with the Titans. But that’s the kind of fashion disaster that can get a man cut. And we wouldn’t blame them.