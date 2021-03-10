Malcolm Butler Reacts To Getting Released By The Titans

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans released veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler due to his high cap number. It was a tough decision for the franchise, but it’s very evident there’s no bad blood between the two parties.

In fact, Butler had a heartfelt message to share for the Titans’ organization and fans on Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to thank the Tennessee Titans, Ms. Adams, Jon Robinson, Coach Vrabel and the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity after I left the New England Patriots in free agency in 2018,” Butler wrote. “I also want to thank the Tennessee Titan fans who supported me from the beginning, and through my return from my injury last year to have my best season as a Titan this year. After leading the team in interceptions and pass break ups, I still feel I have a lot of gas left in the tank, and look forward to helping another team make it to the Super Bowl.

“After going to 3 Super Bowls in my first 4 years in the league I know what it’s like to play at a high level and help a team win it all. I am blessed and grateful to continue playing the game I love. The entire world has been affected by Covid 19, and I know this is a business, and the NFL has also been affected as well. I will continue to give 100% on and off the field wherever I play next year.”

That’s a classy message from Butler, who should have a market this offseason.

At the end of the day, Tennessee made this move because it’ll save the franchise $10.2 million in cap space.

Butler finished the 2020 season with 100 tackles, 14 passes defended and four interceptions. That’s solid production for a 31-year-old cornerback.