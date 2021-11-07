Michael Irvin Reveals Crazy Prediction For Adrian Peterson

On Sunday afternoon, Adrian Peterson will take the field for his first game as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

The team with the AFC’s best record lost star running back Derrick Henry to a broken foot. While the Titans are hopeful Henry will be able to come back at some point this season, the team decided to bring in a veteran presence.

Tennessee opted not to work out players, instead choosing to sign Peterson off the street. He might not be as young as he once was, but one former NFL star is predicting big things from Peterson today.

Earlier Sunday morning, NFL analyst Michael Irving gave a bold prediction for the future Hall of Fame running back. He thinks Peterson is going to run for 180 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Irvin predicted Adrian Peterson will rush for 180 yards against the Rams. How far back did he set his clock? — Voting Rights Panda (@oldmancoyote22) November 7, 2021

Peterson might get the bulk of the work on Sunday afternoon, but 180 yards would be a massive accomplishment. The Rams have a stout defensive line – especially with the addition of star pass rusher Von Miller.

Meanwhile, Peterson hasn’t rushed for 180 yards in a regular season game since the 2015 season. He might be a future Hall of Famer, but it would be downright shocking to see him run for nearly 200 yards on Sunday.