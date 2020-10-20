Mike Tomlin Sums Up His Thoughts On RB Derrick Henry

The Spun

This weekend, the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers take on the 5-0 Tennessee Titans in a battle for AFC supremacy. Stopping Derrick Henry will be a priority for Pittsburgh.

Good luck doing that. As stout as Pittsburgh’s defense is, Henry has been a workhorse through five games, rushing for a league-high 588 yards and six touchdowns. Last week, he had a 94-yard sprint to the house against the Houston Texans.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows the task at hand for his team. He was quite complimentary to Henry today, saying the bruising back has “a highlight reel of big runs unlike [any] I have ever seen.”

“It’s really astounding that a back his size is capable of going to the house just about every time he touches it,” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

One break the Steelers caught heading into this game is that Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan tore his ACL on Sunday and is out for the season. Veteran Ty Sambrailo seems first in line to try and replace the three-time Pro Bowler.

Stopping Henry will probably be priority No. 1 for Pittsburgh, though they do have to worry about Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee passing game, which is also operating a high level.

Titans-Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.


