Mike Vrabel Addresses Criticism Of Titans’ Draft Process

The Tennessee Titans’ draft process has been criticized recently, thanks in part to the legal troubles involving 2021 fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver.

Weaver, an edge rusher out of Pitt, was reportedly charged with assault on April 30, one day before Tennessee selected him with the 135th overall pick. According to reports, witnesses identified the 23-year-old as the person who struck a woman outside a Pittsburgh nightclub on April 18.

The Titans said they were not aware of the charge when they made the pick. Couple this issue with last season’s disastrous selection of offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson in the first round, and you can see why the Tennessee’s drafting is under the microscope.

Still, head coach Mike Vrabel remains confident in the team’s work behind the scenes.

“Having talked to [general manager] Jon [Robinson] and having met with Jon as much as I have, his scouts and our coaches – we stand by the process of evaluating players,” Vrabel said, via SI’s David Boclair. “There’s always going to be things that come up, and we’ll do our best to do everything we can to avoid those and then work through them when they happen.”

Vrabel also said the team will let the legal process run its course in the case of Weaver.

A hearing for the rookie defensive end is set for October 5.